Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of OXY opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

