Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.24% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $39,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NULV stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
