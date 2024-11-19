NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

