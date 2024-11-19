New Millennium Group LLC Purchases Shares of 119,950 Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 7.06% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter.

FPFD stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

