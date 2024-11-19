New Millennium Group LLC Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $212.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.58. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

