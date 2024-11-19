New Millennium Group LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 42.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 39.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.46.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

