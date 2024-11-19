New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.87. The company has a market capitalization of $510.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $452.58 and a twelve month high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

