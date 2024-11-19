New England Asset Management Inc. Has $986,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 8,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 471,350.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.