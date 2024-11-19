New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Unilever by 14.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 27.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

UL opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

