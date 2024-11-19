Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 11,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $362.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $848.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.35.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

