Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Free Report ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.