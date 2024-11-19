Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Choice Hotels International worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.2 %

CHH opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $149.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,980. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

