Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of State Street worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in State Street by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

