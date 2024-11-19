Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 7,866 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $5,232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,349 shares in the company, valued at $43,190,909.19. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,366,640.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,771 shares in the company, valued at $14,246,819.62. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,534 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,962 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

