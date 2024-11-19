Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,379 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valmont Industries worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This represents a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $340.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $352.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

