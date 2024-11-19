Natixis Advisors LLC Has $25.02 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 300.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $214,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 339.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $144.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

