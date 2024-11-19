Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 216,591 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

