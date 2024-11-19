Napa Wealth Management Sells 2,829 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Napa Wealth Management cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 73.0% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NBH opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

