MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 18,322 shares.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.98.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 422,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

