MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 18,322 shares.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.98.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.