Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MYGN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.93. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

