Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after buying an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,583,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,477 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Dbs Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

