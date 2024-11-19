Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lantheus worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,642,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

