Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after acquiring an additional 325,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $103.12.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.