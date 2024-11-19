Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,191.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,904,000 after buying an additional 1,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 582,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 518,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 687,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,400,000 after purchasing an additional 262,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

