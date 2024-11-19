Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.53. 4,625,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,750,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Moderna Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10,687.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 316,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 60.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,789,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

