Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

