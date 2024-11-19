Minerva Advisors LLC Buys 34,794 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 461.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the quarter. Utah Medical Products comprises approximately 1.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 66.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 154.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

