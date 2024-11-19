MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MiMedx Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.94.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
