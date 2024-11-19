MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Brokerages

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiMedx Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.94.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.