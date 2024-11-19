Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $95,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,174.56 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,041.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,377.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,401.85.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

