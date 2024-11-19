MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,063,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

