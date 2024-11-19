MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $6.09 on Monday. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MeiraGTx by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 126,511.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.