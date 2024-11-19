Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,155 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 45,288.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.