Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

