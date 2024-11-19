Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 59.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.68.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

