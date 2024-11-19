Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 503,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 196,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $675.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

