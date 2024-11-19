Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 234 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

