Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

