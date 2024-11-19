Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after buying an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after buying an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

