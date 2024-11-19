Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $322.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

