Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

