Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance
Shares of APD stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on APD
Air Products and Chemicals Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.