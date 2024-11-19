Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn Purchases 1,100 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,965.48. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 1,500 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

MDRR stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

