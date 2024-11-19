MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Cormark

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ci Capital upped their target price on MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.17.

MDA Space Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:MDA opened at C$25.70 on Monday. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$27.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.69.

In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Insiders have sold a total of 198,920 shares of company stock worth $3,281,370 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

