Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of MFC opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

