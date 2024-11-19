Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,240 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.81% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

