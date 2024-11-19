MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

MMD stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Featured Articles

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

