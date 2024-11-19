MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
MMD stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
