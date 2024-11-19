MAI Capital Management Invests $6.43 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 5.03% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

GSEP opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.