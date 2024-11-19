MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.92% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

