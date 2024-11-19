MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $258.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.54 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

