Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Boosted by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,786,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 15.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,696.37. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $715,867.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,688.80. The trade was a 27.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.1 %

LITE opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

